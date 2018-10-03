MLB Playoff Betting Odds 2018: Favorites to Win World Series

The Astros are the current favorite to win the 2018 World Series, with the Red Sox not far behind.

By Charlotte Carroll
October 03, 2018

The Houston Astros are the current favorites to win the 2018 World Series and repeat as champions.

According to OddsShark, the Astros are +325 (bet $100 to win $325). Boston Red Sox are just behind them at +340. The Los Angeles Dodgers are the top National League favorite and come in third at +500.

The National League field is set after the Colorado Rockies took down the Cubs 2–1 in an epic NL Wild Card extra-innings thriller on Tuesday night.

The American League teams will be finalized after the AL Wild Card game on Wednesday night featuring the New York Yankees hosting the Oakland Athletics. 

The Astros won the World Series in 2017 for the first time in franchise history. This season, they clinched the American League West Division with a 103–59 record. The Astros will take on the Cleveland Indians in the ALDS starting Friday.

The Red Sox's most recent World Series victory was in 2013. They lost to the Astros in the ALDS last season. This year, Boston will face the winner of the AL Wild Card game in the ALDS, which starts on Friday. 

The Dodgers will face the Braves on Thursday in the NLDS after winning the National League West title on Monday with a Game 163 victory over the Rockies. Los Angeles lost in the World Series to Houston last season and is still seeking its first World Series title in 30 years. 

Check out the latest odds from OddsShark below:

Houston Astros +325
Boston Red Sox +340
Los Angeles Dodgers +500 
Milwaukee Brewers +850 
Cleveland Indians +950 
New York Yankees +1150 
Colorado Rockies +1200 
Atlanta Braves +1200 
Oakland Athletics +2300  

