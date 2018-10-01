The MLB regular season is over, which means it's time to focus on the playoffs.

Will the Red Sox continue their dominant regular season into another title run or will the Yankees spoil the fun? Will the Astros give a repeat performance of their historic 2017 World Series win? Or will we see a wild card candidate make a run through the postseason?

Below is the full schedule for this year's playoffs. All times are listed in Eastern Standard Time.

WILD-CARD ROUND

Tuesday, October 2: Loser of Dodgers-Rockies at loser of Cubs-Brewers, 8 p.m. on ESPN

Wednesday, October 3: A's at Yankees, 8 p.m. on TBS

NATIONAL LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES

Thursday, October 4: NLDS A, Game 1, FS1 or MLBN

Thursday, October 4: NLDS B, Game 1, FS1 or MLBN

Friday, October 5: NLDS A, Game 2, FS1 or MLBN

Friday, October 5: NLDS B, Game 2, FS1 or MLBN

Sunday, October 7: NLDS A, Game 3, FS1 or MLBN

Sunday, October 7: NLDS B, Game 3, FS1 or MLBN

Monday, October 8: NLDS A, Game 4, FS1

Monday, October 8: NLDS B, Game 4, FS1

Wednesday, October 10: NLDS A, Game 5, FS1

Wednesday, October 10: NLDS B, Game 5, FS1

AMERICAN LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES

Friday, October 5: ALDS A, Game 1, TBS

Friday, October 5: ALDS B, Game 1, TBS

Saturday, October 6: ALDS A, Game 2, TBS

Saturday, October 6: ALDS B, Game 2, TBS

Monday, October 8: ALDS A, Game 3, TBS

Monday, October 8: ALDS B, Game 3, TBS

Tuesday, October 9: ALDS A, Game 4, TBS

Tuesday, October 9: ALDS B, Game 4, TBS

Thursday, October 11: ALDS A, Game 5, TBS

Thursday, October 11: ALDS B, Game 5, TBS

NATIONAL LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

Friday, October 12: NLCS Game 1, Fox or FS1

Saturday, October 13: NLCS Game 2, Fox or FS1

Monday, October 15: NLCS Game 3, Fox or FS1

Tuesday, October 16: NLCS Game 4, Fox or FS1

Wednesday, October 17: NLCS Game 5, Fox or FS1

Friday, October 19: NLCS Game 6, Fox or FS1

Saturday, October 20: NLCS Game 7, Fox or FS1

AMERICAN LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

Saturday, October 13: ALCS Game 1, TBS

Sunday, October 14: ALCS Game 2, TBS

Tuesday, October 16: ALCS Game 3, TBS

Wednesday, October 17: ALCS Game 4, TBS

Thursday, October 18: ALCS Game 5, TBS

Saturday, October 20: ALCS Game 6, TBS

Saturday, October 21: ALCS Game 7, TBS

WORLD SERIES

Tuesday, October 23: Game 1, Fox

Wednesday, October 24: Game 2, Fox

Friday, October 26: Game 3, Fox

Saturday, October 27: Game 4, Fox

Sunday, October 28: Game 5, Fox

Tuesday, October 30: Game 6, Fox

Wednesday, October 31: Game 7, Fox