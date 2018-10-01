Quickly
- When do this year's playoffs start? Glad you asked! Below is the full schedule for this year's postseason.
The MLB regular season is over, which means it's time to focus on the playoffs.
Will the Red Sox continue their dominant regular season into another title run or will the Yankees spoil the fun? Will the Astros give a repeat performance of their historic 2017 World Series win? Or will we see a wild card candidate make a run through the postseason?
Below is the full schedule for this year's playoffs. All times are listed in Eastern Standard Time.
WILD-CARD ROUND
Tuesday, October 2: Loser of Dodgers-Rockies at loser of Cubs-Brewers, 8 p.m. on ESPN
Wednesday, October 3: A's at Yankees, 8 p.m. on TBS
NATIONAL LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES
Thursday, October 4: NLDS A, Game 1, FS1 or MLBN
Thursday, October 4: NLDS B, Game 1, FS1 or MLBN
Friday, October 5: NLDS A, Game 2, FS1 or MLBN
Friday, October 5: NLDS B, Game 2, FS1 or MLBN
Sunday, October 7: NLDS A, Game 3, FS1 or MLBN
Sunday, October 7: NLDS B, Game 3, FS1 or MLBN
Monday, October 8: NLDS A, Game 4, FS1
Monday, October 8: NLDS B, Game 4, FS1
Wednesday, October 10: NLDS A, Game 5, FS1
Wednesday, October 10: NLDS B, Game 5, FS1
AMERICAN LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES
Friday, October 5: ALDS A, Game 1, TBS
Friday, October 5: ALDS B, Game 1, TBS
Saturday, October 6: ALDS A, Game 2, TBS
Saturday, October 6: ALDS B, Game 2, TBS
Monday, October 8: ALDS A, Game 3, TBS
Monday, October 8: ALDS B, Game 3, TBS
Tuesday, October 9: ALDS A, Game 4, TBS
Tuesday, October 9: ALDS B, Game 4, TBS
Thursday, October 11: ALDS A, Game 5, TBS
Thursday, October 11: ALDS B, Game 5, TBS
NATIONAL LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
Friday, October 12: NLCS Game 1, Fox or FS1
Saturday, October 13: NLCS Game 2, Fox or FS1
Monday, October 15: NLCS Game 3, Fox or FS1
Tuesday, October 16: NLCS Game 4, Fox or FS1
Wednesday, October 17: NLCS Game 5, Fox or FS1
Friday, October 19: NLCS Game 6, Fox or FS1
Saturday, October 20: NLCS Game 7, Fox or FS1
AMERICAN LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
Saturday, October 13: ALCS Game 1, TBS
Sunday, October 14: ALCS Game 2, TBS
Tuesday, October 16: ALCS Game 3, TBS
Wednesday, October 17: ALCS Game 4, TBS
Thursday, October 18: ALCS Game 5, TBS
Saturday, October 20: ALCS Game 6, TBS
Saturday, October 21: ALCS Game 7, TBS
WORLD SERIES
Tuesday, October 23: Game 1, Fox
Wednesday, October 24: Game 2, Fox
Friday, October 26: Game 3, Fox
Saturday, October 27: Game 4, Fox
Sunday, October 28: Game 5, Fox
Tuesday, October 30: Game 6, Fox
Wednesday, October 31: Game 7, Fox