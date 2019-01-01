Report: Japanese Pitcher Yusei Kikuchi Agrees to Deal With Mariners

The deal gurantees four years and $56 million.

By Jenna West
January 01, 2019

Japanese free-agent pitcher Yusei Kikuchi has agreed to a deal with the Seattle Mariners, according to a report from ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Kikuchi has agreed to an unusual deal that includes a base deal that's worth $43 million over the first three years of his contract, reports Passan.

After the 2021 season, the Mariners can extend the deal with a four-year, $66 million option. If they decline to do so, Kikuchi can exercise a one-year, $13 million option or enter free agency. The deal guarantees four years and $56 million but could become a seven-year, $109 million deal overall, per Passan.

Kikuchi, 27, is considered one of the top free-agent pitchers on the market. He must sign the deal with the Mariners by Wednesday, when his posting with the Seibu Lions ends.

The lefty posted a 3.08 ERA last season with 153 strikeouts in 163 2/3 innings. He had the best season of his career in 2017, when he recorded a 1.97 ERA with 217 strikeouts. That same year Kikuchi finished as the runner-up for the Sawamura Award that is handed out annually to the best pitcher in Nippon Professional Baseball.

Kikuchi debuted with the Lions at the age of 20. In eight seasons, he posted a 2.81 career ERA with 925 strikeouts in 1,035 1/3 innings pitched.

