Six-time All-Star Bryce Harper and his agent Scott Boras met with Nationals owner Ted Lerner for five hours on the Saturday before Christmas, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports. Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports Harper has met with Washington representatives "multiple times" this winter.

Boras and Lerner are no strangers to each other. Boras also represents Stephen Strasburg and Max Scherzer, who have signed contract extensions with Washington in the past.

Harper is looking to sign megadeal this offseason after spending the first seven years of his career with the Nationals. The Nationals are the only team known to have made a formal offer, according to Janes. Washington did not meet with Harper during the Winter Meetings in Las Vegas.

In addition to the Nationals, the Phillies, Dodgers and Yankees are also reportedly in play for the 2015 National League.

Last season, Harper hit .249/.393/.496 while also recording a league-high 130 walks to go with his 34 home runs and 100 RBIs.