Starting next week, pitchers and catchers will start to report to spring training and while there are plenty of quality free agents available to fill rosters and compete for spots, two of the most coveted free agents remain unsigned.

It is not known when Manny Machado and Bryce Harper will sign deals, but several suitors including the San Diego Padres, Chicago White Sox, Philadelphia Phillies, and New York Yankees have each made their pitches and expressed interest to the two All-Stars.

The Hot Stove, that was active during the Winter Meetings in December, has considerably cooled down and is expected to remain that way until both of them ink contracts.

Here are all the latest transactions and rumors around baseball:

• Bryce Harper did not meet with the Cubs on Friday, despite speculation that he was in town to meet with the team. (Patrick Mooney, The Athletic)

• The Reds and Marlins deep in talks regarding catcher J.T. Realmuto. One package could include catcher Tucker Barnhart and infielder Jonathan India. (Joe Frisaro, MLB.com)

• The Padres are currently leaning toward Bryce Harper over Manny Machado. San Diego sees Harper as a "business/marketing opportunity" and thinks Machado would rather play for an East Coast team. (Jon Heyman, Fancred)

• Interest in free-agent outfielder Adam Jones has picked up. Jones spent the last 11 seasons with the Baltimore Orioles. (Nick Cafardo, Boston Globe)

• The Dodgers signed free-agent center fielder A.J. Pollock instead of Bryce Harper because of his defensive contributions and the way he "balances" the team's lineup as a right-handed hitter. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• The Rockies are optimistic they can sign third baseman Nolan Arenado to a long-term deal. Arenado signed a one-year, $26 million deal to aviod arbitration. (Thomas Harding, MLB.com)

• The Giants are pursing "multiple players" and "looking to make offers" for position players to fill outfield needs and add depth. (Jon Heyman, Fancred)