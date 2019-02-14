MLB Rumors: Yankees Begin Extension Talks With Luis Severino

By Michael Shapiro
February 14, 2019

This week, pitchers and catchers are set to report to spring training as teams get down to setting their rosters for the upcoming season.

The business of free agency is still going, as dozens of players are waiting for teams to call in hopes of securing a deal to play in 2019.

Two of the most coveted free agents continue to be Manny Machado and Bryce Harper.

Harper has a new suitor in the San Francisco Giants, who met with the slugging outfielder last week. Machado is sought after by several teams including the Chicago White Sox, who reportedly offered the All-Star a deal worth nearly $250 million.

Here are all the latest rumors and news around baseball:

• The Yankees have begun extension talks with SP Luis Severino. (Jon Heyman, MLB Network)

• The Red Sox are shopping their three catchers as they seek starting pitching depth. (Sean McAdam, Boston Sports Journal)

• The Cardinals are considering moving pitcher Carlos Martinez to the bullpen. (Jennifer Langosch, MLB.com)

• SP Doug Fister will retire after 10 seasons. (Jon Morosi, MLB.com)

• Jacoby Ellsbury won't report to Yankees spring training until March. (Dan Martin, New York Post)

• The Blue Jays are nearing a deal with reliever John Axford. (Jon Heyman, MLB Network)

 

