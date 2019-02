For the Los Angeles Dodgers, just making the World Series for a third consecutive year might be viewed as a disappointment considering they have lost it each of the previous two. But that has not stopped the Dodgers from being strong +350 favorites (bet $100 to win $350) to take home their third National League Pennant in a row at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. And Los Angeles remains in the running for Bryce Harper.

The fact that the most prized free agent on the market remains unsigned at this point has given Dodgers fans everywhere hope that he still may end up playing near Hollywood and much closer to his hometown of Las Vegas. The Philadelphia Phillies are seemingly the biggest competition for Harper's services with Los Angeles right now, which is why they are tied as the +600 second choice on the NL Pennant odds with the Chicago Cubs.

The Washington Nationals have an outside shot at re-signing Harper, but their chances look to be fading with their NL Pennant odds at +900 behind the Milwaukee Brewers (+700), St. Louis Cardinals (+750) and Atlanta Braves (+750). Regardless of where Harper ends up, the Cardinals are the best bet after making a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks for first baseman Paul Goldschmidt to help fill a big need offensively.

In the American League, there looks to be a three-way race on the odds to win the AL Pennant between the New York Yankees, Houston Astros and defending World Series champion Boston Red Sox.

The Yankees and Astros are currently listed as +280 co-favorites while the Red Sox are right behind them at +290. New York improved its chances this offseason by acquiring starting pitcher James Paxton from the Seattle Mariners while Houston is hoping to bounce back from a loss to Boston in last year's AL Championship Series after winning the World Series two years ago. The Red Sox are trying to become the first repeat winner of the AL since the Kansas City Royals in 2015.

One team to watch this year though is the Cleveland Indians at +700 on the AL Pennant odds. The Indians won the AL Pennant just three years ago and bring many players back from that team this season. That is why Cleveland is the best bet to win the AL Pennant based on value.