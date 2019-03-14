American League Divisions Preview: Odds, Best Bets

The Red Sox have won the American League East each of the previous three seasons, but the Yankees are the team favored to win the division this year. 

By OddsShark
March 14, 2019

The Boston Red Sox have won the American League East each of the previous three seasons, parlaying that into their ninth World Series title as well in 2018. However, it is the New York Yankees - not the Red Sox - who are listed as the favorites to win both the AL East title and AL pennant in 2019 at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

New York is a slight +100 favorite (bet $100 to win $100) on the AL East division odds to take home its first division championship since 2012 over Boston at +125. The Yankees are also +275 to win the pennant compared to +300 for the Red Sox, who are still tied as the second choice in the league with the Houston Astros while the Cleveland Indians are fourth at +700.

Of those top contenders, the Astros have the easiest chance to capture their third consecutive division title though in the eyes of oddsmakers at -500 (bet $500 to win $100) on the AL West division odds followed by the Indians at -350 on the AL Central division odds. The problem is, those prices are very high to pay unless you feel those teams are a lock to win.

Instead, it would be wise to take a shot on Boston again as the best bet considering New York remains a team with continued high expectations and little to show for it over the past few seasons.

The Yankees did add another quality starting pitcher in James Paxton, but performing at a high level in the spotlight of the Big Apple is much different than out in the Pacific Northwest where he spent the previous six seasons with the Seattle Mariners. In the last six years, New York has finished second four times.

Other sleepers that may be worth a wager to win their divisions include the Los Angeles Angels at +800 in the AL West and the Chicago White Sox at +1400 in the AL Central. If Houston and/or Cleveland are going to falter in 2019, these seem like the most likely teams to take advantage of their demise. Chicago has a lot of young talent, and Los Angeles has a couple stars to rely on in Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message