National League Divisions Preview: Odds and Best Bets

The addition of Bryce Harper has put the Philadelphia Phillies in excellent position to win the National League East. 

By OddsShark
March 15, 2019

The addition of the top free agent in baseball this past offseason has put the Philadelphia Phillies in excellent position to win the National League East for the first time since 2011. The big question now is, can Bryce Harper help the Phillies accomplish something he was unable to do as the franchise cornerstone of the Washington Nationals, reach and win the World Series?

Philadelphia is the +175 favorite (bet $100 to win $175) on the NL East division odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com, the +450 second choice to take the NL pennant and the +850 fifth choice among World Series contenders - down significantly from +2000.

But Harper is not the only big move the Phillies made for 2019. Before signing him, they added outfielder Andrew McCutchen, shortstop Jean Segura and catcher J.T. Realmuto, who were all viewed as acquisitions that could make Philadelphia a contender on their own. The team's starting pitching is also solid behind ace Aaron Nola and veteran Jake Arrieta, so adding Harper puts the Phillies over the top as a best bet.

If you compare these moves with those of the six-time defending NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers, it is not even close. Sure, Los Angeles has won the pennant three years in a row and is an overwhelming -400 favorite (bet $400 to win $100) on the NL West division odds to take home another division crown. However, you can get a lot more value on Philadelphia, making that team a better bet. Keep in mind, the Dodgers are barely favored over the Phillies to win the pennant again at +400.

The NL Central is too close to call right now as well considering last year's successful run of the Milwaukee Brewers, the previous dominance of the division by the Chicago Cubs and the potential return of the St. Louis Cardinals as a serious contender.

The Cubs are slight favorites on the NL Central division odds to take that crown for the third time in four seasons at +200 while the Cardinals are right behind them at +225 after trading for first baseman Paul Goldschmidt and the Brewers are listed as +325 to repeat. Because this division is such a toss-up, it is hard to make any of them a best bet like Philadelphia.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message