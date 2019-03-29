The New York Yankees and Houston Astros are two of the favorites to win the 2019 World Series, so it makes perfect sense that they also have the two highest over/under Win Totals posted for this season at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Yankees and Astros are tied atop the betting board at 96.5 followed by the defending World Series champion Boston Red Sox (94.5) and Los Angeles Dodgers (93.5).

New York and Houston both topped those numbers last year en route to making the playoffs. Then again, so did Boston with an MLB-best 108 wins on the way to winning a ninth World Series title. It is worth noting though that Los Angeles did not, finishing with just 92 wins despite making it to the World Series for the second season in a row.

The Dodgers are a best bet to go under their win total again in 2019 based on a number of factors, particularly the decline of ace Clayton Kershaw, who is already on the disabled list with shoulder inflammation. While they may end up winning the National League West for a seventh consecutive year, they have managed to win more than 92 games only twice in the previous six seasons while taking home the division title.

The Astros are a great bet to go over their win total, mostly because of the lack of competition in the American League West. Unlike Los Angeles, Houston has surpassed the century mark in wins each of the past two years, including 2017 when the team won its first World Series. The Astros should have no problem winning more than 100 games again this season while the Yankees and Red Sox battle in the AL East.

New York and Boston might have baseball's worst team in their division again in the Baltimore Orioles, who won 47 games last season and have a Win Total of 59.5 on the MLB odds for this year. But the Yankees and Red Sox also will be taking wins away from each other and have another couple teams in the AL East that could be competitive in the Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays. That said, each of them should go over their win totals too, but neither of them is a better wager than Houston in the AL.