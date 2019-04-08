Orioles' Chris Davis Ties Record for Longest Hitless Streak in Major League History

Davis has gone hitless in 46 consecutive at-bats dating back to Sept. 14 of last season.

By Matt Martell
April 08, 2019

History has never looked so ugly.

With his flyout in the third inning Monday, Orioles' first baseman Chris Davis has gone without a hit in 46 consecutive at-bats, which is tied for the longest hitless streak for a position player in MLB history.

Davis entered play Monday two hitless at-bats shy of the unfortunate feat held by former Dodgers infielder Eugenio Vélez, who ended his big-league career on an 0-for-46 funk dating from June 20, 2010 to Sept. 28, 2011. Davis had a second chance to end the streak when Jurickson Profar dropped a popup in foul territory the pitch before his flyout.

Of course, Davis’s career likely will not end with this current hitless skid. He is under contract through the 2022 season after signing a seven-year deal worth $161 million before the 2016 campaign. For the sake of both Davis and the Orioles—and the sport as a whole—let’s hope the 33-year-old first baseman has at least one more knock in his future. Davis’ woes don’t end even when he gets his next hit. His .168 batting average last year is the worst single-season mark in MLB history among qualified players. SI’s Stephanie Apstein documented Davis’s struggles on and off the field during his historically dreadful season. 

Davis will likely get up at least one more time in Monday’s game, so either he will be a co-owner of the lowliest baseball feat if he gets a hit or he will sit alone atop on the hitless throne of infamy.

