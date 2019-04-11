Umpire Angel Hernandez plans to speak publicly on his allegations of racial discrimination in Major League Baseball nearly two years after filing a racial discrimination suit against the league, reports USA Today.

According to USA Today, Hernandez is seeking permission from the U.S. District Court for the Central District of New York to speak on a previously sealed list of 27 items. The list was submitted in March but unsealed this week. Hernandez's allegations include that the "MLB has made professional life even harder for minorities in baseball" since Joe Torre was hired as an executive vice president in 2010.

Hernandez's attorney Kevin Murphy alleges in the filing that: "MLB treats African Americans, Hispanics, Latinos and other people of color as competent to play the game based on their athletic ability, but MLB does not do nearly enough to promote African Americans, Hispanics, Latinos and other people of color to positions of leadership. MLB pays only lip service to preventing discrimination against African Americans, Hispanics, Latinos and other people of color."

The filing also states that minority umpires have been passed over for promotions to crew chief in favor of white applicants.

The MLB filed a response on Wednesday through outside attorney Neil H. Abramson and wrote that MLB officials "have never retaliated against Plaintiff or threatened to retaliate against" Hernandez for speaking out. Despite this, the National Labor Relations Act and other federal, state, and local laws, Hernandez is looking for a judge to determine he won't be "discharged, fined, or suffer other retaliation" if he speaks out.

The 57-year-old Hernandez is one of the more controversial umpires. He generated uproar this spring training when he tossed Astros manager A.J. Hinch in the first inning. Hinch then called Hernandez "unprofessional" and "arrogant." Last year, Hernandez came under scrutiny during the American League playoffs when three calls at first base were overturned by replay.

He joined the MLB umpiring staff in 1993.