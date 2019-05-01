Cubs To Option Addison Russell After End of Suspension

Cubs to option Addison Russell when eligible for return for domestic violence suspension.

By Scooby Axson
May 01, 2019

The Chicago Cubs will option shortstop Addison Russell to Triple-A Iowa after he completes his suspension for violating the league's domestic violence policy.

Russell was suspended for 40 games under Major League Baseball's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy, missing all 27 games of this season plus 12 games last year.

"There has been progress, even though there is a tremendous amount of work ahead for him," Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein said. "He's put a lot of work in, as he needed to. Talking to the people in his life, they notice improvements in the way he's handling himself in important situations, improvements in his relationships and the way he's functioning as a father and a partner. Those are all good signs."

The 25-year-old Russell has appeared in six games with Iowa after being allowed to play during a seven-day stretch where players on the suspended list can play in the minors.

Whenever Russell returns to the majors, he will be splitting time between his natural position and second base as Javier Baez has been the starter at shortstop all season.

“He understands where we're coming from. Six games is a lot less than most guys have to get ready for the season, and he understood,” Epstein said. “As far as the position goes, he just wants to get ready to help the team however he can.”

Chicago is 15–12 this season, three games back of the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Central.

