Dodgers Fan Drops Fries, Pizza to Snatch Foul Balls at Oracle Park

This Dodgers fan takes collecting foul balls way too seriously.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
May 01, 2019

For some fans, grabbing a foul ball during a baseball game is simply a fun stroke of luck. For one Dodgers fan, however, it's serious business.

During Los Angeles's game against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday night, a Dodgers fan took it upon himself to snatch two separate foul balls. The effort didn't come without sacrifice, however.

On one attempt, the fan lost his garlic fries in the process. He then said goodbye to his pizza while trying to go for the second ball.

Anyone who has purchased food at Oracle Park knows it isn't cheap. Let's hope for the fan's sake he doesn't try to grab any more until the inning ends.

