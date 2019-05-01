Phillies Triple-A Affiliate Takes Jab at Mets Showing Rhys Hoskins Home Run Trot, Then Gets Smacked

Rhys Hoskins went deep off Jacob Rhame last week, and the Lehigh Valley IronPigs used that video to troll Rhame.

By Khadrice Rollins
May 01, 2019

Sometimes, it's better to keep your mouth closed. Or in the case of the Phillies' Triple-A affiliate the IronPigs, it's sometimes better to not bring up old stuff.

The Lehigh Valley squad was hosting the Syracuse Mets, a feeder to the New York club of the same name, earlier this week, and wanted to have some fun at the expense of pitcher Jacob Rhame.

You might know Rhame as the guy who surrendered a home run to Philadelphia's Rhys Hoskins last week just to get stunted on by the young outfielder.

The IronPigs thought it was appropriate to show that video when facing Rhame on Monday.

And while it is a funny decision to make, it's also one you need to be prepared to back up. The IronPigs were not prepared to back it up.

Syracuse was trailing 4-3 at the time of the sixth-inning stunt. The Mets scored four more runs that game to win 7-4.

"They didn't respect [us], not only the pitcher, they don't respect us as a team," Mets outfielder Carlos Gomez said after Monday’s game according to Nate Mink of Syracuse.com. "They should not have played that video. We're all professionals here.

"It's good we beat them, so they can feel [us]."

And then on Tuesday, the Mets went out and scrubbed the IronPigs 18-5. But before getting waxed, the IronPigs had one more joke to make at the Mets' expense.

They might not have won on the field, but they did win the internet.

