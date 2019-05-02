Jeopardy! champion James Holzhauer might be fulfilling his lifelong dream of being on the popular trivia show, but he still has one more childhood career goal he's yet to check off.

After The Washington Post recently published an op-ed criticizing his strategies on the show, Holzhauer responded by tweeting that he dreamed of working in a major league front office.

"I always dreamed of working in a MLB front office and ruining baseball, but I have to settle for ruining @Jeopardy instead," he wrote.

I always dreamed of working in an MLB front office and ruining baseball, but I have to settle for ruining @Jeopardy instead. https://t.co/CsATDjAxUU — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) April 30, 2019

Holzhauer, a Chicago-area native and Cubs fan, told MLB.com that he loved watching baseball and Jeopardy! as a kid. He admired the Cubs' now-President of Baseball Operations Theo Epstein but explained why he stopped pursuing a career in baseball.

"I kind of put it aside the last 10 years or so, but when I was a teenager, I was idolizing guys like Billy Beane and Theo Epstein, who were really bringing the statistical revolution to the masses," he said. "I don’t know if I’m the kind of networking/interpersonal skills guy who could become a GM, but being a guy who can help the team on making decisions on which guys to trade for and sign as free agents, that was the dream back then."

Holzhauer told The Athletic he applied for entry-level jobs with several teams but "never got anywhere," but he has considered attending MLB's Winter Meetings.

On Wednesday, Holzhauer, a professional sports bettor, won his 20th game on Jeopardy! to tie Julia Collins for the second-longest winning streak. Collins won 20 games in 2014. Holzhauer's 20-day earnings now total $1,528,012.

Ken Jennings holds the show's record for the longest winning streak of 74 games in 2004.

While Holzhauer isn't actively pursuing a front office career, he didn't shut the door on the idea.

"I’ve got a family and job that I really love with super flexibility," he said. "I wonder, even if they come knocking, if I would actually accept. But part of me does wonder what it would be like to realize that childhood dream. I would have to at least think about it if the right offer came along."