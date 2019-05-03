Report: Yankees 3B Miguel Andujar Expected to Return Saturday vs. Twins

Andujar has been out of the Yankees lineup since injuring his shoulder on April 1. 

By Michael Shapiro
May 03, 2019

Yankees third baseman Miguel Andujar is expected to return from the injured list on Saturday, according to the MLB.com Sarah Langs

Andujar has been out of New York's lineup since April 1 with a shoulder injury. He went 3-for-13 in three games in 2019 before heading to the injured list. The 24-year-old hit .297 in his rookie year, tallying 27 homers and 92 RBI. Andujar finished second in the American League Rookie of the Year voting. 

Andujar is just one of many Yankees currently on the IL. Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Hicks are currently hurt, as is starting pitcher Luis Severino. Hicks is expected to return in June. 

The Yankees enter Friday night's game against the Twins in second place in the AL East at 17–13.

