The Cincinnati Reds have released veteran outfielder Matt Kemp, the team announced on Saturday.
Kemp, 34, had appeared in just 20 games this season and was on the 10-day injured list with a broken rib. The three-time All-Star was acquired during the offseason in a blockbuster trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers that also brought Yasiel Puig to Cincinnati.
Kemp was posting a disappointing .200/.210/.283 batting line with one home run and five RBIs this season.
The Reds also optioned Scott Schebler to Triple-A Louisville and recalled left-hander Cody Reed. Schebler was hitting .123 with 27 strikeouts in 81 at-bats.
Reed, 26, was 1-2 with 3.21 ERA overall at Louisville.