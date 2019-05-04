Cincinnati Reds Release Veteran OF Matt Kemp

Kemp was on the 10-day IL with a broken rib.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
May 04, 2019

The Cincinnati Reds have released veteran outfielder Matt Kemp, the team announced on Saturday.

Kemp, 34, had appeared in just 20 games this season and was on the 10-day injured list with a broken rib. The three-time All-Star was acquired during the offseason in a blockbuster trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers that also brought Yasiel Puig to Cincinnati.

Kemp was posting a disappointing .200/.210/.283 batting line with one home run and five RBIs this season.

The Reds also optioned Scott Schebler to Triple-A Louisville and recalled left-hander Cody Reed. Schebler was hitting .123 with 27 strikeouts in 81 at-bats. 

Reed, 26, was 1-2 with 3.21 ERA overall at Louisville. 

You May Like

More MLB

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message