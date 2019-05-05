Red Sox manager Alex Cora will not visit the White House on Thursday with the rest of his team, he told Puerto Rican newspaper El Nuevo Día in a written statement.

Cora told the newspaper he reached the decision after a "long process of reflection, consideration and understanding from my loved ones." He cited President Donald Trump's response to Hurricane Maria, which devastated the island in September 2017.

"Even though the United States Government has helped, there’s still a long road ahead and that is OUR reality," he wrote in the statement. "I’ve used my voice on many occasions so that Puerto Ricans are not forgotten and my absence [from the White House] is no different. As such, at this moment, I don’t feel comfortable celebrating in the White House."

Cora, who is Puerto Rican, has been an outspoken critic of Trump's response to Hurricane Maria, which reportedly killed over 2,900 people. It had been reported in January that Cora had planned on joining the team's visit at the time.

Cora became the first Puerto Rican manager in MLB history to lead a team to a World Series title with the Red Sox's 2018 win.

Mookie Betts, Rafael Devers and others are also set to skip the visit.