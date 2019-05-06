David Price has a really good understanding of how his platform can help elevate the voices of others.

That's why he made sure to quote tweet Steve Buckley of The Athletic when he sent a tweet about manager Alex Cora confirming that he will not attend the team's White House visit for winning the 2018 World Series.

Buckley has slightly more than 38,000 followers on the social media platform, but Price wanted to make sure at the minimum, his nearly two million followers saw the comment.

I just feel like more than 38k should see this tweet... https://t.co/BtbK0DNPQc — David Price (@DAVIDprice24) May 6, 2019

He's not talking about the Chicago team when he says "white Sox."

With Cora not attending, that makes nine members of the team who will not be in attendance. That group is entirely people of color.

Here is the list. As of right now, not one white player is standing in solidarity with the players of color, who have almost universally declined the invitation. The franchise should never have let this happen by accepting the WH invite in the first place. pic.twitter.com/eSU4eECUU0 — Britni de la Cretaz ⚾️ (@britnidlc) May 6, 2019

Catcher Sandy Leon said he is visiting his wife and kids during that time and outfielder Mookie Betts simply said, "I won't be going there. I decided not to."

Hopefully, the rest of the team can enjoy fast food burgers and chain pizza without them.