David Price Wants People to See This Tweet About the 'white Sox' Visiting the White House

Red Sox manager Alex Cora and at least eight players have said they won't attend the team's White House visit for winning the 2018 World Series.

By Khadrice Rollins
May 06, 2019

David Price has a really good understanding of how his platform can help elevate the voices of others.

That's why he made sure to quote tweet Steve Buckley of The Athletic when he sent a tweet about manager Alex Cora confirming that he will not attend the team's White House visit for winning the 2018 World Series.

Buckley has slightly more than 38,000 followers on the social media platform, but Price wanted to make sure at the minimum, his nearly two million followers saw the comment.

He's not talking about the Chicago team when he says "white Sox."

With Cora not attending, that makes nine members of the team who will not be in attendance. That group is entirely people of color. 

Catcher Sandy Leon said he is visiting his wife and kids during that time and outfielder Mookie Betts simply said, "I won't be going there. I decided not to."

Hopefully, the rest of the team can enjoy fast food burgers and chain pizza without them.

