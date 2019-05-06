Jason Kipnis Gifts His Bat to a Couple After Helping in Their Baby’s Gender Reveal

Screenshot from @jasonkipnis22 via Instagram

Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis had never helped out with a gender reveal before this.

By Khadrice Rollins
May 06, 2019

Jason Kipnis looked like a natural as he helped a couple learn the sex of its soon-to-be-born baby.

The Indians second baseman congratulated the Smiths on their child and explained this was his first time taking part in a gender reveal when he posted the moment on Instagram.

#https://instagram.com/p/BxINN9clZE_/

It wasn't as aggressive as Zion Williamson dunking a mini basketball into oblivion to learn the sex of a couple's baby, but it got the job done nonetheless.

You May Like

More MLB

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message