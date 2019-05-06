Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis had never helped out with a gender reveal before this.
Jason Kipnis looked like a natural as he helped a couple learn the sex of its soon-to-be-born baby.
The Indians second baseman congratulated the Smiths on their child and explained this was his first time taking part in a gender reveal when he posted the moment on Instagram.
Solid contact, @TheJK_Kid! #Congrats pic.twitter.com/wgAvRNjzfQ— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 6, 2019
#https://instagram.com/p/BxINN9clZE_/
It wasn't as aggressive as Zion Williamson dunking a mini basketball into oblivion to learn the sex of a couple's baby, but it got the job done nonetheless.