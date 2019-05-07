Indians’ Jason Kipnis Gets Roasted By Cop for Abysmal Hitting, Mercifully Avoids Speeding Ticket

Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

Jason Kipnis was having a great day. Then it took an interesting turn.

By Khadrice Rollins
May 07, 2019

Jason Kipnis has an interesting relationship with cops in Cleveland.

The Indians second baseman took a break from helping couples find out the gender of their expected baby to enjoy the sunshine while driving around.

However, his nice, relaxing drive quickly turned into a comical farce that would make you think Larry David scripted Kipnis's life if not for the happy ending.

Now that's how you tell a story in four parts. Intro, conflict, resolution and epilogue.

Kipnis probably wanted to #WellActually the cop and bring up that he is hitting above .100 for the season, but when your average is .190 through 17 games, it's probably better to just stay quiet and take the shade in silence.

The only reason this doesn't feel like a scene from Curb Your Enthusiasm is because Kipnis didn't have to also pay the ticket after getting called out for his poor batting average.

 

