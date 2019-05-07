Jason Kipnis has an interesting relationship with cops in Cleveland.

The Indians second baseman took a break from helping couples find out the gender of their expected baby to enjoy the sunshine while driving around.

However, his nice, relaxing drive quickly turned into a comical farce that would make you think Larry David scripted Kipnis's life if not for the happy ending.

Getting out of a speeding ticket never hurt so much 😂



(via @TheJK_Kid) pic.twitter.com/gSGwxF14MB — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) May 7, 2019

Now that's how you tell a story in four parts. Intro, conflict, resolution and epilogue.

Kipnis probably wanted to #WellActually the cop and bring up that he is hitting above .100 for the season, but when your average is .190 through 17 games, it's probably better to just stay quiet and take the shade in silence.

The only reason this doesn't feel like a scene from Curb Your Enthusiasm is because Kipnis didn't have to also pay the ticket after getting called out for his poor batting average.