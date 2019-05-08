Report: Cubs to Activate Addison Russell from Suspension Before Game vs. Marlins

Denis Poroy/Getty Images

The Cubs will reportedly activate Addison Russell against the Marlins on Wednesday night.

By Charlotte Carroll
May 08, 2019

The Cubs will activate Addison Russell before their Wednesday night game against the Marlins. This will mark his first Major League game since completing his 40-game suspension for violating the league's domestic violence policy, reports NBC Sports Chicago's David Kaplan.

Russell was optioned to Triple-A Iowa after he completed the suspension last week. He has missed all of the Cubs' games this season, plus 12 games last year.

The 25-year-old Russell was not expected to stay in the minors long after becoming eligible following his suspension.

Russell's ex-wife Melisa Reidy shared a blog post in September, detailing a disturbing story of physical and emotional abuse. Russell was suspended in October and agreed not to appeal the decision. He hasn't appeared in an MLB game since Sept. 19, 2018. Russell addressed the suspension in February, apologizing to Reidy.

Kaplan also reported infielders Ben Zobrist and Daniel Descalso will likely be placed on the injured list.

The Cubs are 20–13 this season and sit atop the NL Central ahead of the Cardinals by 1/2 game.

