The Chicago Cubs are reportedly planning to permanently ban the fan who directed an offensive and racist hand gesture toward NBC Sports reporter Doug Glanville during Tuesday's game against the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field, according to ESPN's Jesse Rogers.

Glanville, who is African-American, was on air when the gesture was made. The Cubs released a statement on Wednesday explaining that such behavior would not be tolerated by the franchise.

Chicago president of baseball operations Crane Kenney stated that "any individual behaving in this manner will not only be removed from the ballpark but will be permanently banned from Wrigley Field."

The fan was identified just a few hours before Wednesday night's game.