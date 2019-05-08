Jackie Bradley Jr. Leaps and Extends to Rob Homer in Extras, Saves Game for Red Sox

Screenshot from @si_mlb via Twitter

Jackie Bradley Jr. had to elevate to make this play and give Boston a chance to secure a road victory.

By Khadrice Rollins
May 08, 2019

It wasn't all bad for Boston sports fans Wednesday night.

While the Celtics wrapped up their NBA season with a loss to the Bucks in the playoffs, the Red Sox were taking on the Orioles in Baltimore.

Tied at one in the bottom of the 11th inning, reliever Ryan Brasier delivered a pitch to Trey Mancini that was taken for a ride to centerfield.

However, the deep fly ball didn't end the game like it appeared it was destined to do, because Boston centerfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. had other plans. He leaped, reached over the wall and caught what would've been a walkoff home run.

In the top of the 12th, Andrew Benintendi blasted a solo homer for the Red Sox and gave them a 2-1 lead.

Heath Hembree than retired the Orioles in order to secure the victory.

The win moved Boston to 19-19 on the season while Baltimore dropped to 13-24. 

