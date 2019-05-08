Jeopardy! champion James Holzhauer admitted last week that he dreamed as a kid of working for a Major League Baseball team, and now the feeling is mutual.

When asked by The Washington Post if they would be interested in hiring Holzhauer, a few teams said they would love to snag the professional sports bettor thanks to his strong analytical skills.

"Absolutely, yes," said Sam Kennedy, president and CEO of the Red Sox. "We put a huge premium on analytical abilities both on the baseball side and business side. Without question, when we interview young professionals coming out of college, that skill set is hugely important."

Holzhauer previously said he applied to a couple of entry-level jobs with MLB teams when he was younger but it didn't work out. The Cubs fan admitted he idolized Billy Beane, sabermetrics guru and the Athletics' executive vice president of baseball operations, as a teenager.

Beane now has Holzhauer on his radar.

"My first thought when I saw him was: We have to get this guy in baseball," Beane told the Post.

"I’m going to go out on a limb and say when he’s done with [Jeopardy!] he’s going to have an opportunity to work in any sport he wants," Beane added. "Or any industry because all industries are based on data and making predictive decisions."

Orioles vice president and assistant general manager Sig Mejdal called Holzhauer "very intriguing" but admitted that the Jeopardy! sensation's schedule seems pretty busy at the moment.

The show is currently in the midst of its annual teachers' tournament, which runs until May 17. When he returns from his hiatus on May 20, Holzhauer will look to continue his streak as the second-longest-running Jeopardy! champion. He's raked in $1,691,008 over 22 consecutive wins, but still has a way to go to catch up to Ken Jennings. The 2004 champion holds the record for highest winnings record at $2.5 million, as well as most consecutive games at 74.

Whenever Holzhauer's reign comes to an end, maybe he'll receive some offers to make his childhood dream come true.