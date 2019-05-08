Fan Ends Up Face-First on Warning Track Playing Real-Life Super Mario Bros. on Outfield Wall

Screenshot from @Cut4 via Twitter

This Pirates fan got to pretend he was an Italian plumber in real life as he played Super Mario Bros. at PNC Park.

By Khadrice Rollins
May 08, 2019

Talk about living the dream.

During the Pirates-Rangers game at PNC Park on Wednesday, one lucky fan got to compete in the coolest challenge ever created to take place during a break at a sporting event.

It wasn't a race between people in sausage costumes or some "follow the ball in the cup" game. No, the people in charge of entertainment at PNC Park just changed up everything forever by introducing real-life Super Mario Bros. on the outfield wall.

Even with the face plant at the end, this is still the coolest thing anybody has done at a baseball stadium outside of Tim Anderson stunting after a home run.

Now we just need to figure out how Nintendo can hook this up in every MLB stadium.

