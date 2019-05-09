Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora says his team is not divided despite the fact that nearly every player of color will not be in attendance when the team visits the White House on Thursday.

Several members of the World Series champions and Cora have said they will not go for various reasons.

"That’s not the case. That’s not the case,” Cora said to WEEI. . “We’re in a good place."

Cora, himself, said he is opting out of the trip due to President Donald Trump and the government handling of the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, a storm that killed near 3,000 people.

"I’m very aware — I have the pulse of what’s going on in the clubhouse,” Cora said. “Obviously, you don’t read everything, you don’t hear everything, but you have an idea what’s going on. I talk to certain guys in the clubhouse, ‘Hey. Just to make sure we’re all on the same page, we decided that this is the way we’re going to do it. The organization gave us the chance to decide if we go, if we don’t go. I think we’re doing the right thing. Nobody has to be ashamed or pressured not to go or to go.’

"Everything is fine to be honest with you,” he said.

Players such as AL MVP Mookie Betts, David Price, Xander Bogaerts, Jackie Bradley Jr., and Rafael Devers are among the players who won't be at the White House.

Cora says he is just concerned about about his homeland of Puerto Rico and the continued recovery efforts in that country.

“There’s a lot of stuff that is going on information-wise, ‘We did this, we didn’t do that. We gave this money. We got that money.’ In the end, if we’re being honest, it is not the money, it’s not what you have done, it is the people back home who are struggling,” Cora said.