Alex Cora Says Red Sox Clubhouse Isn't Divided Over White House Trip

Red Sox manager Alex Cora on potential clubhouse divide over White House trip: "That's not the case."

By Scooby Axson
May 09, 2019

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora says his team is not divided despite the fact that nearly every player of color will not be in attendance when the team visits the White House on Thursday.

Several members of the World Series champions and Cora have said they will not go for various reasons.

"That’s not the case. That’s not the case,” Cora said to WEEI. . “We’re in a good place."

Cora, himself, said he is opting out of the trip due to President Donald Trump and the government handling of the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, a storm that killed near 3,000 people.

"I’m very aware — I have the pulse of what’s going on in the clubhouse,” Cora said. “Obviously, you don’t read everything, you don’t hear everything, but you have an idea what’s going on. I talk to certain guys in the clubhouse, ‘Hey. Just to make sure we’re all on the same page, we decided that this is the way we’re going to do it. The organization gave us the chance to decide if we go, if we don’t go. I think we’re doing the right thing. Nobody has to be ashamed or pressured not to go or to go.’

"Everything is fine to be honest with you,” he said.

Players such as AL MVP Mookie Betts, David Price, Xander Bogaerts, Jackie Bradley Jr., and Rafael Devers are among the players who won't be at the White House.

Cora says he is just concerned about about his homeland of Puerto Rico and the continued recovery efforts in that country. 

“There’s a lot of stuff that is going on information-wise, ‘We did this, we didn’t do that. We gave this money. We got that money.’ In the end, if we’re being honest, it is not the money, it’s not what you have done, it is the people back home who are struggling,” Cora said.

You May Like

More MLB

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message