Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz said he would not attend the team's celebration at the White House on Thursday, according to WEEI's Rob Bradford. Ortiz was not a member of the 2018 World Series winning team.

A contingent of Boston's organization will meet with President Trump on Thursday, but a portion of the team declined the invitation, including manager Alex Cora. Ortiz said he would stand with Cora if he were still playing, citing Trump's rhetoric and policies regarding immigration.

“I don’t think it’s the political side of it. I think it’s more of what is going on,” Ortiz told Bradford on Thursday. “I’m an immigrant. When it comes down to the political side of it I don’t know much about politics and things like that. But when it comes down the way immigrants have been treated it’s something that goes a long way. You don’t want to go and shake hands with a guy who is treating immigrants like s--- because I’m an immigrant.”

Ortiz grew up in the Dominican Republic and became a U.S. Citizen in 2008. He visited the White House with Boston following their World Series wins in 2004, 2007 and 2013. He also met with President George W. Bush twice and once with President Barack Obama.

Cora told the Puerto Rican newspaper El Nuevo Día he will not visit the White House due to Trump's response to Hurricane Maria, which struck the island in 2017.

Ortiz retired after the 2016 season. He finished his career with 541 homers in 20 seasons with a career .947 OPS in the postseason.