David Ortiz Wouldn't Join Red Sox at White House Due to President Trump's Treatment of Immigrants

Ortiz went with the Red Sox to the White House after winning the World Series in 2004, 2007 and 2013.

By Michael Shapiro
May 09, 2019

Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz said he would not attend the team's celebration at the White House on Thursday, according to WEEI's Rob Bradford. Ortiz was not a member of the 2018 World Series winning team.

A contingent of Boston's organization will meet with President Trump on Thursday, but a portion of the team declined the invitation, including manager Alex Cora. Ortiz said he would stand with Cora if he were still playing, citing Trump's rhetoric and policies regarding immigration. 

“I don’t think it’s the political side of it. I think it’s more of what is going on,” Ortiz told Bradford on Thursday. “I’m an immigrant. When it comes down to the political side of it I don’t know much about politics and things like that. But when it comes down the way immigrants have been treated it’s something that goes a long way. You don’t want to go and shake hands with a guy who is treating immigrants like s--- because I’m an immigrant.”

Ortiz grew up in the Dominican Republic and became a U.S. Citizen in 2008. He visited the White House with Boston following their World Series wins in 2004, 2007 and 2013. He also met with President George W. Bush twice and once with President Barack Obama. 

Cora told the Puerto Rican newspaper El Nuevo Día he will not visit the White House due to Trump's response to Hurricane Maria, which struck the island in 2017. 

Ortiz retired after the 2016 season. He finished his career with 541 homers in 20 seasons with a career .947 OPS in the postseason. 

You May Like

More MLB

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message