The reigning World Series champion Boston Red Sox visited the White House on Thursday to celebrate their 2018 title.

President Donald Trump welcomed the Red Sox to the historic venue and recounted the club's championship run, which included victories over the Houston Astros and division rival New York Yankees.

Trump mentioned several key moments and acknowledged a handful of notable players, such as pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and Steve Pearce.

"You now have won more World Series than any other team this century," Trump remarked. "That's pretty good, huh? Must be ownership, too. I know the owners are pretty great."

Star players Chris Sale and JD Martinez each spoke after Trump. Both players expressed gratitude prior to giving him a custom-made No. 18 Red Sox jersey.

While there were a handful of Red Sox players present for the trip, manager Alex Cora and pitcher David Price and outfielder Mookie Betters were among those who did not attend. Cora said that he did not 'feel right going and celebrating while people are struggling back home' in Puerto Rico.