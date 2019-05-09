The Boston Red Sox will celebrate their World Series championship at the White House on Thursday, amid controversy with several players skipping out on the event for various reasons.

The White House and President Donald Trump are set to welcome the team at 3:45 p.m. ET, without manager Alex Cora, and players such as Mookie Betts and David Price.

Whoever is in charge of making the official announcement either doesn't know a thing about sports, apparently can't be bothered with a Google search or ask anyone to proofread before hitting send.

White House.gov

Here is what the White House said is happening on Thursday with an Upcoming Events post.

"President Trump Welcomes the 2018 World Series Champions The Boston Red Socks to the White House," the official White House website says.

Let's hope the "Boston Red Socks" at least enjoy their fast food they will probably be receiving.