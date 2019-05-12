Derek Holland Rips Giants’ Front Office, Says He Faked Injury That Led to IL Stint

Holland, who was demoted to the bullpen, said he has “no idea what they’re doing” in the front office.

By Associated Press
May 12, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO—Giants pitcher Derek Holland has criticized San Francisco’s front office and claims he faked an injury that led to a recent stint on the injured list.

Holland was demoted to the bullpen following a 5-4 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday night, then said he has “no idea what they’re doing” in the front office.

The veteran left-hander allowed seven runs in 2 2/3 innings Thursday during a 12-11 loss to Colorado, his first outing after going on the IL with a left index finger bone bruise.

Holland says he “did a fake injury” and he’s “not happy about that.” He specified that his frustration is with the front office, and not manager Bruce Bochy. He says “they keep changing a lot of the things” and “at the end of the day, I’m going to do whatever they ask me to do.”

President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi told the San Francisco Chronicle later Saturday that the injury was legit, saying “his use of the word ‘fake’ probably comes from him feeling he could continue to pitch with it.”

MLB

