The Padres are committed to celebrating Mother's Day.

So on Sunday, the team decided it would be labeled as the Madres thanks to an assist from Budweiser.

And part of the brand switch, the team changed its Twitter handle.

However, somebody else jumped on the handle @Padres.

Shoutout to Ricky from East County, who appears to have landed the @Padres handle for today? Haha. pic.twitter.com/RvUF8syO7s — brady phelps (@LobShots) May 12, 2019

But, for Ricky Padilla, the fun didn't last too long.

All of these mentions are making it REAL hard to study for my four finals in the next 3 days... — Ricky Padilla (@RickyPadilla22) May 12, 2019

My handle changed back by @Padres still takes you to my profile... Sneaky @Madres — Ricky Padilla (@RickyPadilla22) May 12, 2019

It makes sense that Twitter would use its power to make sure the Padres own that name on Twitter, but it does completely ignore the rules of finders keepers.

But maybe Ricky was able to accomplish what he wanted with this move.

Hi Ricky, thanks for keeping @Padres safe this morning. We'd love to invite you and your Madre and Padre to a game when the team is back in town. Check your DMs! — San Diego Madres (@Madres) May 12, 2019

In the end, this seems like a win-win for everybody involved.