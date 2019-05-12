The Yankees were electric in their 7–1 victory over the Rays on Sunday afternoon after the game was delayed due to a power outage.

Sunday's contest was delayed for 43 minutes in the top of the ninth inning after the lights went out at Tropicana Field. The outage was due to a failure of a main switch into the stadium. Players exited the field, and the video board and sound system also went down.

A statement from us on the delay at Tropicana Field during today's Rays-Yankees game. pic.twitter.com/XeTwKjxfCN — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) May 12, 2019

During the delay, fans used the flashlights on their cellphones to help provide light in the ballpark.

Lights are out at Tropicana Field and fans are trying to help with their flashlights pic.twitter.com/LM5kHR5BTw — Juan Toribio (@juanctoribio) May 12, 2019

The Yankees led 3–1 when the delay started, and Thairo Estrada resumed his at-bat after the power returned to hit a solo shot. New York padded its lead with Gio Urshela's two-run double. Luke Voit later scored on a sacrifice fly to give the Yankees a 7–1 victory and win their third straight series.

The power issue comes after a heated game between the two clubs on Saturday night. Rays pitcher Yonny Chirinos hit Luke Voit in the shoulder in the sixth inning, angering the New York bench who thought the hit might have been intentional. CC Sabathia came out of the dugout to yell at the Rays' bench and Chirinos, who later said it was not intentional.