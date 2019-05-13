The White Sox announced Monday that lefthanded starter Carlos Rodon will have season-ending Tommy John surgery.

The fifth-year pitcher was sent to the injured list earlier this month with left elbow inflammation. Rodon is expected to be out until the second half of the 2020 season.

Carlos Rodón will undergo Tommy John surgery later this week. The timing of his return will be subject to his scheduled surgery date, but Rick Hahn expects him to be ready by the second half of the 2020 season. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 13, 2019

This season, Rodon was 3-2 with a 5.19 ERA before going on the shelf. Over the course of his career, he's gone 29-31 with a 4.08 ERA.

The White Sox are in fourth place in the AL Central with a 18-21 before play began on Monday.