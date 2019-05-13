White Sox Starter Carlos Rodon to Have Tommy John Surgery, Expected Back for Last Half of 2020

Carlos Rodon was placed on the injured list at the start of May.

By Khadrice Rollins
May 13, 2019

The White Sox announced Monday that lefthanded starter Carlos Rodon will have season-ending Tommy John surgery.

The fifth-year pitcher was sent to the injured list earlier this month with left elbow inflammation. Rodon is expected to be out until the second half of the 2020 season.

This season, Rodon was 3-2 with a 5.19 ERA before going on the shelf. Over the course of his career, he's gone 29-31 with a 4.08 ERA.

The White Sox are in fourth place in the AL Central with a 18-21 before play began on Monday.

