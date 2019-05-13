Angels two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani blasted his first homer of the season on Monday, unleashing a 429-foot moonshot in the third inning against the Twins.

Ohtani returned from the Injured List on May 7 after missing the start of the seson as he recovered from Tommy John surgery. The Japanese star suffered a grade 2 UCL strain in June 2018, but continued to hit for Los Angeles when he came off injured list in July. He made his final pitching appearance last season on Sept. 2 before an MRI revealed additional UCL damage, prompting him to undergo surgery to repair the ligament in the offseason. Although he is able to hit, Ohtani will not appear on the mound in 2019 as he continues to recover from the procedure.

Ohtani won the AL Rookie of the Year in 2018. He tallied 22 homers and 61 RBI at the plate, slashing .285/.361/.925. Ohtani also shined on the mound, posting a 3.31 ERA in 10 starts.

The Angels entered Tuesday night second in the AL West at 19–21. They have not won a playoff game since 2009.