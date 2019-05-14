Former Brewers SP Benjamin Hendrickson Pleads Guilty to Stealing $145,000 As Accountant

Hendrickson pled guilty to two counts of theft by swindle, totaling $145,000

By Michael Shapiro
May 14, 2019

Former Twins and Brewers pitcher Benjamin Hendrickson pled guilty on two counts of theft by swindle last week, according to the Minnesota Star-Tribune's Paul Walsh

Hendrickson reportedly stole $250,000 from his employer while working as an accountant, per Walsh. His two guilty counts totaled $145,000 in stolen money, reportedly leading to a 90-day jail sentence following a plea agreement. Hendrickson is set to enter prison in late August. 

The 38-year-old former pitcher reportedly deflated sales totals in the Floors Northwest's documents, skimming cash off the top from each sale. Hendrickson illegally made $160,000 in his final two years with the company, per Walsh. 

Hendrickson's MLB career was brief. He started 12 games with Milwaukee from 2004-06, going 1–10 with a 7.41 ERA. Hendrickson last pitched for the Twins Triple-A affiliate in 2009.

You May Like

More MLB

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message