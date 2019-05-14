Former Twins and Brewers pitcher Benjamin Hendrickson pled guilty on two counts of theft by swindle last week, according to the Minnesota Star-Tribune's Paul Walsh.

Hendrickson reportedly stole $250,000 from his employer while working as an accountant, per Walsh. His two guilty counts totaled $145,000 in stolen money, reportedly leading to a 90-day jail sentence following a plea agreement. Hendrickson is set to enter prison in late August.

The 38-year-old former pitcher reportedly deflated sales totals in the Floors Northwest's documents, skimming cash off the top from each sale. Hendrickson illegally made $160,000 in his final two years with the company, per Walsh.

Hendrickson's MLB career was brief. He started 12 games with Milwaukee from 2004-06, going 1–10 with a 7.41 ERA. Hendrickson last pitched for the Twins Triple-A affiliate in 2009.