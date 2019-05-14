Ex-Yankees Closer John Wetteland Maintains Innocence Amid Child Sex Abuse Charges

The former World Series MVP says he is "completely shocked" of the allegations he is facing.

By Associated Press
May 14, 2019

DENTON, Texas — An attorney for John Wetteland says the former All-Star and World Series MVP pitcher is “completely shocked” and innocent of charges accusing him of child sex abuse.

Attorney Derek Adame commented Monday after Wetteland attended an arraignment hearing in Denton County, Texas. Wetteland and his wife didn’t speak to reporters.

Adame says the Texas Rangers Hall of Famer is staying strong in the face of the charges accusing him of child sex abuse for two years starting in 2004 when the alleged victim was 4.

Bartonville police charged the 52-year-old in January with continuous sex abuse of a child, and a Texas grand jury indicted him in March on three counts of the same charge.

Wetteland is scheduled to return to court in July. Adame says he’ll plead not guilty.

