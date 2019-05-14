Port Commission Approves Oakland A's Proposed Stadium Plan

The Oakland A's move a take step forward in securing new ballpark at Howard Terminal.

By Scooby Axson
May 14, 2019

The Oakland Athletics moved a step closer to getting a new stadium when the city's Port Commission voted to approve a tentative exclusive negotiation agreement for a ballpark.

The commission voted unanimously to a term sheet which would give the A's a new 35,000-seat stadium at Howard Terminal.

“We are grateful to the Board of Port Commissioners,” Oakland A’s President Dave Kaval said. “In November, we announced our vision to build a waterfront ballpark and provide a baseball experience for our fans like no other.

The commission also gave the team four years to conclude an environmental impact report for the 50-acre site, which would also have a housing and retail development.

While the team is nowhere close to breaking ground on the stadium, it does provide the basic steps to get the process started. The Athletics still need to secure the land and get the state's and City Council's approval.

Kaval hopes the EIR will be done by year's end so it can be looked at by the Oakland City Council and port commission and says that the new ballpark could open before the 2023 season.

The A's have played at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum since 1968.

In each of the past four years, the team has not finished higher than 27th in overall attendance.

You May Like

More MLB

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message