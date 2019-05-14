The Oakland Athletics moved a step closer to getting a new stadium when the city's Port Commission voted to approve a tentative exclusive negotiation agreement for a ballpark.

The commission voted unanimously to a term sheet which would give the A's a new 35,000-seat stadium at Howard Terminal.

“We are grateful to the Board of Port Commissioners,” Oakland A’s President Dave Kaval said. “In November, we announced our vision to build a waterfront ballpark and provide a baseball experience for our fans like no other.

The commission also gave the team four years to conclude an environmental impact report for the 50-acre site, which would also have a housing and retail development.

While the team is nowhere close to breaking ground on the stadium, it does provide the basic steps to get the process started. The Athletics still need to secure the land and get the state's and City Council's approval.

Kaval hopes the EIR will be done by year's end so it can be looked at by the Oakland City Council and port commission and says that the new ballpark could open before the 2023 season.

The A's have played at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum since 1968.

In each of the past four years, the team has not finished higher than 27th in overall attendance.