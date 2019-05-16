Jerry Seinfeld and Keith Hernandez are taking a new step in their friendship.

The two will reunite at Citi Field on July 5 for the Mets' "Seinfeld Night," according to Newsday's Tim Healey. The Mets promotion will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the comedy show's July 5, 1989, premiere. The first 25,000 fans in attendance will get a Seinfeld bobblehead, and everyone is encouraged to watch every episode of the show before attending the special game.

Hernandez played for the Mets for seven years during his 17-year career and won the 1986 World Series with New York over the Red Sox.

The legendary first baseman appeared on season 3 of Seinfeld as himself, when he strikes up a friendship with Jerry after meeting him at the gym. Jerry struggles with how to appropriately handle making a new male friend, and his bond with Keith becomes more complex after the former Met starts dating Elaine. To make things worse, Kramer and Newman allege that Keith spit on them after a game.

Jerry tries to stick up for Keith by supporting the "second-spitter theory," but he ultimately ends the friendship after not wanting to help Keith move.

Seinfeld and Hernandez previously reunited at Shea Stadium when the comedian threw out the first pitch at a 2005 Subway Series game against the Yankees. It looks like Jerry got over the moving incident and they're back together again.