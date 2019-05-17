A woman in Puerto Rico will make history on Sunday by becoming the first to play in an all-male baseball league.

Diamilette Quiles, 33, will make her debut for the Mountaineers of Utuado at first base in the fifth inning of Sunday's game. Quiles joined the team on Thursday just days before the last games of the season in the Superior Double A-League, which has 42 teams around the island.

Quiles previously represented Puerto Rico's female national baseball team in two World Cups and finished with 11 hits in 18 at-bats for a .611 batting average last season.

“We’re betting on Diamilette,” manager Rafael Juarbe told the Associated Press of his decision to play Quiles.

According to the president of the International Women's Baseball Center Kat Williams, Quiles is one of only four women signed by all-male baseball leagues around the world.

The Mountaineers are four-time national champions and will be looking to secure home-field advantage in the opening round of the playoffs on Sunday.