Bryce Harper continues to leave fans in awe this season.

Harper wasted no time in Saturday's Rockies-Phillies matchup at Citizen's Bank Park. He absolutely demolished a moonshot to centerfield off the first pitch he saw and sent it soaring 466 feet over the batter's eye.

Phillies fans went absolutely nuts for the solo shot, which gave Philadelphia a 1–0 lead. Harper signaled to the crowd as he crossed home plate.

According to MLB Stats, Harper's homer is the longest hit by a Phillies player at home in the Statcast era. Some of the 26-year-old rightfielder's accomplishments during his first two months Philadelphia has been overshadowed by his inconsistencies. His strikeouts are up and he entered play Saturday with a .222 batting average.

However, the Phillies have been the best team in the NL East to this point, and Harper's presence alone in their lineup has been one of the main reasons for their success. And whenever he launches a blast like the one he crushed Saturday, fans are reminded why the Phillies signed him to a massive 13-year, $330 million contract this offseason.