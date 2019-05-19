Following a rough start to the season, former NFL quarterback and current Syracuse Met Tim Tebow hit his first Triple-A home run on Sunday.

The Heisman winner has a .157 batting average (17-for-108) in 34 games this year for Syracuse. Tebow had just 10 hits and was batting .130 with 32 strikeouts in Syracuse's first 23 games of the season.

But Tebow turned his luck around Sunday, hitting his first-career, Triple-A homer over the rightfield wall against the Columbus Clippers. Teammates gave him the traditional silent treatment before surrounding and congratulating him.

Hi fives all around for @timtebow’s first HR in AAA #SCTop10 🙌👏 pic.twitter.com/SQMy2NDQev — Syracuse Mets (@SyracuseMets) May 19, 2019

Tebow is in his third year as a minor leaguer. The 31-year-old has yet to make his major league debut, having made appearances at the Class-A, Single-A and Double-A levels.