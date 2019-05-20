The Mets will not fire manager Mickey Callaway for the foreseeable future.

General manager Brodie Van Wagenen said that the Mets called a meeting today to clarify to coaches and players that he is in full support of Callaway.

"Mickey is our manager now, Mickey is our manager going forward," Van Wagenen told reporters. "And we are going to provide the same support we have for him throughout the offseason as we have to this point and we’ll continue that effort full steam ahead."

New York opened the year with increased expectations after naming former agent Van Wagenen its general manager this offseason. However, after a decent start to the campaign, the Mets have struggled through May. New York's record dropped a season-worst five games below .500 thanks to a season-long five-game losing streak highlighted by a 3–0 loss to the Marlins that capped a three-game sweep.

Callaway was in the midst of his second season in New York. Van Wagenen elected to retain the 44-year-old when he took over as club GM after his career as an agent.

In 2018, Callaway led the Mets to a 77–85 record. This season, New York has posted a 20–25 mark.