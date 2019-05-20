Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen Defends Mickey Callaway Despite Underwhelming Start

The Mets dropped five games below .500 after a being swept in three games by the Marlins. 

By Kaelen Jones
May 20, 2019

The Mets will not fire manager Mickey Callaway for the foreseeable future. 

General manager Brodie Van Wagenen said that the Mets called a meeting today to clarify to coaches and players that he is in full support of Callaway.

"Mickey is our manager now, Mickey is our manager going forward," Van Wagenen told reporters. "And we are going to provide the same support we have for him throughout the offseason as we have to this point and we’ll continue that effort full steam ahead."

New York opened the year with increased expectations after naming former agent Van Wagenen its general manager this offseason. However, after a decent start to the campaign, the Mets have struggled through May. New York's record dropped a season-worst five games below .500 thanks to a season-long five-game losing streak highlighted by a 3–0 loss to the Marlins that capped a three-game sweep.

Callaway was in the midst of his second season in New York. Van Wagenen elected to retain the 44-year-old when he took over as club GM after his career as an agent.

In 2018, Callaway led the Mets to a 77–85 record. This season, New York has posted a 20–25 mark.

You May Like

More MLB

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message