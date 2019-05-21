SI.com’s fantasy baseball Trade Winds will help you decide the direction in which you should be going with your fantasy team. Each week, we’ll look at the trade market, giving you buys, sells and holds across the fantasy baseball landscape.

Buy

Brandon Woodruff, SP, Brewers

Woodruff is more than just a pitcher who rakes. He gets it done on the mound, as well, posting a 3.51 ERA and 1.23 WHIP with 65 strikeouts against 17 walks. Over his last five starts, he has allowed five runs in 30 innings, fanning 33 while walking eight. Woodruff has a strong offense at his back and bullpen behind him, which gives him plenty of win upside, as well.

Lucas Giolito, SP, White Sox

Giolito, once the prize of both the Nationals’ and White Sox’ farm systems, is putting it all together this year. The 24-year-old has a 3.35 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 50 strikeouts against 18 walks in 43 innings. He has been electric over his last three starts, surrendering two runs on 10 hits in 19 1/3 innings, striking out 20 and walking six. It appears he’s coming into his own this season.

Trey Mancini, 1B/OF, Orioles

Mancini’s power has never been a question, but this season he’s blossoming into a complete offensive player. Going into play on Tuesday, he’s hitting .303/.347/.560 with 10 homers, 15 doubles and 23 RBI in 190 plate appearances.. Understand that much of his rate gains have come on balls in play. His walk rate is still just at 6.8%, while his strikeout rate is a manageable, but still high, 22.1%. Still, that should only make him more attainable in a trade. We’re only in the third week of June, but it already looks like injury is all that can keep Mancini from breaking his previous career high of 24 homers. The Orioles have been predictably dreadful this season, but Mancini is a bright spot.

Mike Soroka, SP, Braves

The Braves are very much in the thick of the NL East race, and Soroka’s addition to the rotation has been a shot in the team’s arm. The 21-year-old has tossed 44 2/3 innings across seven starts, pitching to a 1.01 ERA and 0.87 WHIP with 41 strikeouts against 14 walks. His strikeout upside does leave a bit to be desired, and he’s been a bit fortunate with a strand rate of 86.1%, but those are just nits to pick. Go get him.

Sell

Robinson Canó, 2B, Mets

This is looking like a cliff season for Canó. The baseball world has been anticipating this for some time, but Canó has been stubbornly productive through his mid-30s, slashing a combined .292/.350/.490 over the previous three seasons. This year, however, he’s down at .250/.297/.384, all of which would go as career lows, through 175 plate appearances. He’s not going to command much on the trade market, but this is a situation where you shouldn’t be afraid to trade low.

Miles Mikolas, SP, Cardinals

Mikolas seemed to turn a corner earlier this month, making three straight quality starts. That all came crashing down against the Rangers over the weekend when he allowed seven runs on nine hits in 1 1/3 innings. He’s been inconsistent this year, largely because he has been susceptible to the long ball. He gave up 16 homers in 200 2/3 innings last year, but has already surrendered 10 in 55 1/3 innings this season. The strikeout upside was always a concern, but it was mitigated by his ability to keep the ball in the park. You’re running out of time to sell at anything better than an extreme discount.

Hold

Eduardo Rodriguez, SP, Red Sox

Rodriguez has been a bit of a mixed bag over his last five starts. In the three good ones, he allowed two runs on 13 hits in 20 innings, striking out 18 batters and walking six. In the two bad ones, he got knocked around for nine runs on 16 hits in 10 2/3 innings, though he did strike out 10 in one of those, a no-decision against the Rockies. He’s not a premier starting option, but he’s worth hanging onto in most spots.

Marcell Ozuna, OF, Cardinals

Right now, power is a deodorant for Ozuna. The last thing his fantasy owners wanted to see after a down 2018 was him hitting .233 with a .316 OBP through 193 plate appearances, but that’s exactly what he has done. He’s getting by thanks to his 13 homers and 40 RBI, but that can’t carry him all season, especially with the diffusion of power making one-note players less valuable than ever. Ozuna is a hold for the time being, but he needs to start making strides in other areas of his game, and soon.