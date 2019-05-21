Cubs shortstop Javier Baéz can do it all. The star infielder ripped a pinch-hit, walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth to lift Chicago 3–2 over the Phillies on Tuesday night.

The game-winning knock marked the Cubs' fifth walk-off victory of the season and the second of Baéz' career.

Our 5th walk-off win of the season and the 2nd career walk-off RBI for @javy23baez!#EverybodyIn pic.twitter.com/mAIfk2YRqt — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 22, 2019

Baéz was not in the lineup for the second straight night due to a heel injury, which he suffered against the Nationals on Sunday, but manager Joe Maddon said the shortstop would be available to pinch-hit, if needed, in Tuesday's game. So with one out and the bases loaded in the ninth inning and the game tied, 2-2, it was the perfect time to send the 2018 NL MVP runner-up to the plate. He kept his hands back on an 88-mph slider on the outside corner and shot it to rightfield for the game-winning hit.

The injury happened in third inning of Sunday's game as Baéz made an incredible play at shortstop. The defensive wizard charged through the infield before barehanding a groundball and firing to first base in time to throw out pitcher Jeremy Hellickson. Despite the ailment, he remained in the contest before Maddon removed him in the sixth.

During his at-bat on Tuesday night, Baéz appeared to gingerly jog toward first base after connecting with the ball. He is batting .323 with 11 home runs and 32 RBIs in 45 games this season.