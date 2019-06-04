The MLB season is well underway, but two of the top pitchers in the game are still without teams.

Former Astros starter Dallas Keuchel and former Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel are still looking for new squads more than two months into 2019.

Now that teams can sign either pitcher without losing a draft pick, the markets around them should start to heat up as squads in contention will look to bolster their staffs.

Rumors and News

• The Yankees and Braves are the favorites to sign Keuchel, but New York might have a slight edge. (Mark Feinsand, MLB.com)

• The Twins are interested in signing Keuchel and Kimbrel. (La Velle E. Neal, Minneapolis Star-Tribune)