The MLB trade deadline is less than two weeks away and the rumors around who will be staying and going are heating up.

Madison Bumgarner of the San Francisco Giants, Toronto Blue Jays starter Marcus Stroman, Cleveland Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer and Detroit Tigers pitcher Matthew Boyd are some of the players that could be moved by the July 31 4 p.m. deadline.

There is no waiver trade deadline this season so teams need to finalize their plans moving forward before then.

Here is the latest roundup of news and rumors from around the league.

• The Atlanta Braves are open to a reunion with Texas Rangers pitcher Mike Minor. Minor was drafted by Atlanta in 2009 and spent five seasons with the team. (Jon Morosi, MLB Network)

• Seattle Mariners pitcher Mike Leake and the team “are ready to be done with” each other but there is minimal interest in the right-hander. (Ryan Divish, The Seattle Times)

• Baltimore Orioles infielder Hanser Alberto could be a trade asset as the deadline approaches. (Roch Kubatko, MASNsports.com)

• The Phillies are in talks to sign free-agent lefthander Drew Smyly, who opted out of his minor-league contract with the Brewers on Thursday. They have already spoken to teams about Mike Minor, Matthew Boyd and Madison Bumgarner. (Jim Salisbury, NBC Sports Philadelphia)

• Multiple general managers expect Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman to be traded. (Jeff Passan, ESPN.com)

• Texas Rangers pitcher Mike Minor is likely to be traded in the next two weeks, The Brewers and Phillies are among the interested teams, (Jon Morosi, MLB Network)