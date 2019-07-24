The MLB trade deadline is now a week away and the rumors around who will be staying and going are heating up.

The Toronto Blue Jays and Texas Rangers appear to be sellers at the point, with many teams scouring those teams looking for starter and bullpen help.

Expect playoff contenders to be active up until the July 31 4 p.m. trade deadline, trying to solidify or keep their leads in division races.

There is no waiver trade deadline this season so teams need to finalize their plans moving forward before then.

Here is the latest roundup of news and rumors from around the league.

• Chances are 'pretty high' that New York Mets pitcher Zack Wheeler will be traded. (Mike Mazzeo, Yahoo Sports)

• Few teams see Giants' Madison Bumgarner going anywhere now. (Jon Heyman, MLB Network)

• Miami Marlins right-handers Trevor Richards and Sergio Romo are drawing interest in advance of the trade deadline. (Joe Frisaro, MLB.com)

• The Atlanta Braves are among the teams interested in White Sox relievers Alex Colome and Aaron Bummer. Bruce Levine, 670 The Score)

• Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jesus Aguilar is on the radar of the The Tampa Bays. (Mark Feinsand and Juan Toribio, MLB.com)

• The Rays have also nquired to the Texas Rangers on availability of All-Star designated hunter Hunter Pence. (Jon Morosi, MLB Network)

• Baltimore Orioles reliever Mychal Givens is drawning interest from the Phillies and Nationals. The Indians, Braves and Dodgers are also interested in Givens. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)