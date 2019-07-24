MLB Rumors: Chances Are “Pretty High” Zack Wheeler Will Be Traded

Keep up with the latest rumors leading up to the trade deadline on July 31.

July 24, 2019

The MLB trade deadline is now a week away and the rumors around who will be staying and going are heating up.

The Toronto Blue Jays and Texas Rangers appear to be sellers at the point, with many teams scouring those teams looking for starter and bullpen help. 

Expect playoff contenders to be active up until the July 31 4 p.m. trade deadline, trying to solidify or keep their leads in division races. 

There is no waiver trade deadline this season so teams need to finalize their plans moving forward before then.

Here is the latest roundup of news and rumors from around the league.

• Chances are 'pretty high' that New York Mets pitcher Zack Wheeler will be traded. (Mike Mazzeo, Yahoo Sports)

• Few teams see Giants' Madison Bumgarner going anywhere now. (Jon Heyman, MLB Network)

• Miami Marlins right-handers Trevor Richards and Sergio Romo are drawing interest in advance of the trade deadline. (Joe Frisaro, MLB.com)

• The Atlanta Braves are among the teams interested in White Sox relievers Alex Colome and Aaron Bummer. Bruce Levine, 670 The Score)

• Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jesus Aguilar is on the radar of the The Tampa Bays. (Mark Feinsand and Juan Toribio, MLB.com)

• The Rays have also nquired to the Texas Rangers on availability of All-Star designated hunter Hunter Pence. (Jon Morosi, MLB Network)

• Baltimore Orioles reliever Mychal Givens is drawning interest from the Phillies and Nationals. The Indians, Braves and Dodgers are also interested in Givens. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

You May Like

More MLB

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message