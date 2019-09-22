The Yankees paid tribute to CC Sabathia before their regular-season finale on Sunday, his last non-playoff game at Yankee Stadium.

Sabathia, who announced he's retiring at the end of the season, took a lap around the warning track in a golf cart and was presented with a 10-day trip to Japan from the Yankees. Sabathia then thanked the Yankees and the home crowd in an emotional celebration.

"This is an honor. This is unbelievable," Sabathia said.

Sabathia was also honored with tribute videos from the Yankees and his family.

Current and former MLB players pay tribute to CC Sabathia



(via @Yankees) pic.twitter.com/P4oBMSiOK3 — SI MLB (@si_mlb) September 22, 2019

Hero to many. Bigger hero to a few. #LegaCCy pic.twitter.com/F05eLt1I2s — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 22, 2019

Sabathia, 39, started his 19-year career with the Indians from 2001-08. He won the Cy Young Award in 2007 and led the Indians to the AL Central division title the same year.

Sabathia signed with the Yankees in 2008 and led the MLB in wins in both 2009 and 2010, winning a World Series title in 2009. The six-time All-Star suffered a number of chronic knee injuries in recent years and is 5-8 with a 4.99 ERA over 22 starts this season.

Sabathia announced in February that 2019 would be his final season.

The Yankees clinched the AL East on Thursday.